FIFA World Cup 2026: How Erling Haaland Became Football's Biggest Internet Obsession

Erling Haaland has captivated fans with his goals, humour and authentic online personality during the FIFA World Cup 2026 | X / @ActuFoot_

Mumbai, July 6: Erling Haaland arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of football's most feared strikers. He may leave it remembered not only for his goals but also for becoming one of the tournament's biggest internet sensations.

Norway's 6-foot-5 striker has dominated conversations online as much as he has dominated defenders. Fans have embraced the Viking-like forward for his elite performances, quirky personality, unusual hobbies, and refreshingly unfiltered social media presence.

His popularity has introduced a whole new audience to Norway football, with many following the team simply to see what Haaland does next.

Brazil's hopes of winning a sixth World Cup ended at the hands of Haaland during a muggy Sunday afternoon at the Meadowlands.

The Norwegian striker scored twice in the second half, first with a header after beating Gabriel Magalhães and later with a daisy-cutter that slipped past goalkeeper Alisson Becker to give Norway a commanding 2-0 lead. Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty, but it only reduced the deficit to 2-1 as Norway sealed a famous victory.

Haaland's World Cup campaign follows an outstanding qualifying run in which he scored 21 goals in 14 matches, helping Norway reach the tournament for the first time since 1998.

Keeping It Real Online

Away from the pitch, Haaland's authenticity has struck a chord with fans. Unlike many modern athletes with carefully curated online personas, Haaland appears to run his own social media accounts. During the World Cup, he has posted cowboy-themed photographs with the caption "Howdy!" following Norway's victory and later shared a Viking helmet image celebrating his heritage.

Rather than polished promotional content, his tens of millions of followers have watched him eat at New York's famous Katz's Delicatessen, attempt a Southern drawl, and simply enjoy travelling around the US.

In one widely shared clip, Haaland tells supporters he is Norway's "social media guy" before posing for photographs.

His Snapchat stories, jokes with teammates, and spontaneous posts have made him one of the tournament's most relatable stars.

Inside Haaland's Birkin Collection

One of the biggest surprises for many fans has been Haaland's passion for collecting Hermès Birkin bags.

His collection reportedly includes seven Birkin bags, among them a limited-edition CABAN TOGO model that sold for $60,480 in 2024 via Christie's, according to Robb Report. It also includes a rare HAC Birkin 50 Endless Road, with a pre-owned version currently listed for $45,500.

Fashion commentators have also highlighted several other rare designs he has been photographed carrying, including a black-and-orange HAC Casaque 40, an Evercalf Toile Cargo Haut à Courroies 40, and another Endless Road HAC Birkin 50.

Birkin bags have appreciated 92% on the resale market over the past decade, according to Yahoo, making the collection not only unusual but also a potentially valuable investment.

He Isn't Afraid To Laugh At Himself

Haaland's self-awareness has only added to his popularity. He has compared himself to Shrek, joked with followers about sleeping with footballs, spoken about taping his mouth shut while sleeping, and spending time in infrared saunas.

Another story that resurfaced during the World Cup involved actor Tom Holland.

Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Haaland revealed he had once ignored a direct message from the Spider-Man star because he did not know who he was.

"I didn't know who it was," he admitted. "It's a bit embarrassing."

Fans Love The Little Details

Beyond the goals and humour, fans have become fascinated by Haaland's small quirks.

His long blond hair, usually tied in a bun or half-up style with colourful scrunchies, has become a talking point across social media. Supporters particularly enjoy how he matches his scrunchies with his jerseys.

Many have affectionately described the physically imposing striker as "pookie" and "adorable", pointing to these small details as part of his unexpected charm.

The Internet Loves His Awkward Charm

Haaland's appeal extends well beyond football. His sprinting runs across the pitch have inspired countless memes, while his awkward humour has made him an unlikely internet favourite.

According to Sports Illustrated, fans love Haaland because he feels "awkward, strangely sweet and refreshingly unpolished", making him a "walking contradiction" who is both intimidating and goofy.

The publication also noted that he does not always give fans a "perfect superstar interaction", instead offering "weird enough, funny enough or unexpectedly charming" moments that quickly become viral clips.

His blunt personality has also earned him comparisons to a golden retriever. Sports Illustrated described him as having "golden retriever energy", despite his imposing Viking aura.

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The Internet's Favourite Footballer

Haaland has become one of the defining personalities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup because he combines elite performances with a personality that feels genuine.

He sleeps with footballs. He ignored Tom Holland's direct messages. He collects Birkin bags. He posts whatever makes him laugh.

For millions of fans, that combination of world-class football and unfiltered authenticity has made Erling Haaland much more than Norway's star striker. It has made him the internet's favourite World Cup obsession.