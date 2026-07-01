FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland Fires Norway Into Last 16 For The First Time Since 1998

Erling Haaland delivered again as Norway beat Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. His late winner sent Norway into the last 16 for the first time since 1998. They will now face Brazil on July 5.

Côte d'Ivoire made the brighter start and threatened down both wings. Ghislain Konan struck the side netting before Nicolas Pepe squandered a golden chance from Yan Diomande's cross. Norway survived the early pressure.

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Norway struck first through Antonio Nusa. The winger cut inside from the left and curled a brilliant finish into the far corner. It was his first goal of the tournament.

Haaland was largely kept quiet before the break but almost doubled the lead. Alexander Sorloth flicked the ball into his path, only for Ibrahim Sangare to make a vital block. Norway took their one-goal advantage into half-time.

The game changed after Amad Diallo came off the bench. Moments after making a goal-line clearance, he exchanged passes with Pepe and weaved past two defenders before smashing home a superb equaliser. It was one of the goals of the tournament.

Norway's response came from the man they trust most. Patrick Berg drilled a low cross into the six-yard box and Haaland stabbed home from close range. The striker's fifth goal of the tournament proved decisive.

Diallo nearly forced extra time with a brilliant late free-kick. However, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced an outstanding save to preserve Norway's lead. The final whistle sealed a famous victory for Solbakken's side.