Heartwarming Scenes! Erling Haaland's Father In Tears After Norway Striker Scores Late Winner In FIFA World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

Erling Haaland's dramatic late winner against Ivory Coast in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 sparked emotional scenes in the stands, with his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, visibly moved after the decisive goal. The match was seemingly heading towards extra-time before the Manchester City striker found the net in the 86th minute.

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The former Norway international was shown on the broadcast fighting back tears, clasping his hands over his face as he watched his son deliver yet another defining moment on the world's biggest stage. The emotional reaction quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating the touching father-son moment.

Haaland's 86th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 victory for Norway, sending them into the Round of 16 after a hard-fought contest in Dallas. The Manchester City striker continued his outstanding tournament, adding another crucial goal to his growing tally and keeping Norway's World Cup dream alive.