FIFA World Cup 2026: From Gueye To Isidor, Check Top 5 Hardest-Hit Goals And Fastest Strikes Of Group Stage | X

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage produced several stunning goals, but some stood out for the sheer power behind the shot. Official match ball data provided by TRIONDA has revealed the five hardest-hit goals of the group stage, with Senegal's Pape Alassane Gueye topping the list.

P. Gueye | X

P. Gueye recorded the fastest goal strike of the group stage at 131.94 km/h during Senegal's match against Iraq. Switzerland's J. Manzambi follows in second place with a strike measured at 128.73 km/h against Canada.

J. Manzambi | X

France's T. Aasgaard occupies the third spot after firing a shot at 125.95 km/h against Norway. Croatia's P. Sucic is fourth with a goal clocked at 125.78 km/h against Ghana.

T. Aasgaard | X

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Rounding off the top five is Morocco's W. Isidor, whose powerful strike against Haiti reached 125.53 km/h.

Top 5 Hardest-Hit Goals Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage

1. Pape Alassane Gueye (Senegal vs Iraq) – 131.94 km/h

2. Johan Manzambi (Switzerland vs Canada) – 128.73 km/h

3. Thelonious Gerard Aasgaard (France vs Norway) – 125.95 km/h

4. Petar Sučić (Croatia vs Ghana) – 125.78 km/h

5. Wilson Isidor (Morocco vs Haiti) – 125.53 km/h

P. Sucic | X

W. Isidor | X

The rankings are based on official ball-tracking data from TRIONDA, the official match ball technology provider for the FIFA World Cup 2026. As the tournament moves into the knockout stage, it will be interesting to see if these powerful strikes are surpassed in the remaining matches.