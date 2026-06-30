FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Qualified Teams: Full List Of Nations Through To Round Of 16 And Teams Eliminated | X

The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage is underway and the first four teams have booked their places in the Round of 16. As the Round of 32 progresses, four nations have already been eliminated after losing their opening knockout matches.

The Round of 32 began on June 28 and will continue until July 3. Since this is a single-elimination stage, the winning team from each match advances to the Round of 16, while the losing side is knocked out of the tournament.

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Teams Qualified For Round Of 16

Four teams have confirmed their places in the Round of 16 after winning their Round of 32 matches:

1. Canada – Defeated South Africa 1-0

2. Brazil – Defeated Japan 2-1

3. Paraguay – Defeated Germany 4-3 on penalties

4. Morocco – Defeated the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties

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Teams Eliminated From Round Of 32

The following four teams have been knocked out after losing their Round of 32 fixtures:

1. South Africa

2. Japan

3. Germany

4. Netherlands

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Remaining Fixtures

The remaining 24 teams are still in contention for the final 12 places in the Round of 16. Their Round of 32 matches will be played over the coming days.

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June 30 And July 1

1. Ivory Coast vs Norway

2. France vs Sweden

3. Mexico vs Ecuador

4. England vs DR Congo

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July 1 And July 2

1. Belgium vs Senegal

2. USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Spain vs Austria

3. Portugal vs Croatia

July 2 And July 3

1. Switzerland vs Algeria

2. Australia vs Egypt

3. Argentina vs Cape Verde

4. Colombia vs Ghana

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Teams Eliminated In FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage

Before the knockout stage began, 16 teams had already been eliminated during the group stage and failed to qualify for the Round of 32.

Turkiye, Haiti, Tunisia, Jordan, Panama, Qatar, Czechia, Curaçao, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, New Zealand, Uzbekistan, Scotland, South Korea and Iran.

The remaining Round of 32 matches will decide the other 12 teams that join Canada, Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.