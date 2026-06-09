FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces Free Screening For 50,000 Fans In Central Park

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces Free Screening For 50,000 Fans In Central Park | X

New York City, June 9: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a free FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Watch Party for New Yorkers at Central Park's Great Lawn on July 19. Sharing the update on social media, Mamdani said that people do not need to spend thousands of dollars to watch the World Cup final and can instead join the free event in the city.

According to the mayor, the watch party will welcome up to 50,000 people. He also announced the opening of a mini FIFA Arena near Tavern on the Green in Central Park. The arena will feature free football clinics, tournaments and open-play sessions for visitors.

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Mamdani said the free ticket lottery for the World Cup Final Watch Party will open on June 11 at 10 a.m. Interested fans can register through the official lottery process for a chance to attend the event.

The mini FIFA Arena will remain open from June 10 to July 18 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., giving football fans an opportunity to take part in various activities ahead of the World Cup final.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, making it the first World Cup to be held across three countries. The tournament also features an expanded format with 48 teams competing for football's biggest prize.

Matches are being played across several cities in North America, with fans from around the world travelling to watch the action. The World Cup final which is scheduled for July 19 is expected to attract global attention from the fans.