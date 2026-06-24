FIFA World Cup 2026: Djed Spence Snubs Handshake With Rape Accused Partey Before England Vs Ghana Clash; Video Goes Viral

England defender Djed Spence appeared to snub Thomas Partey during the customary pre-match greetings ahead of England's Group L clash against Ghana in Boston on Monday.

The Tottenham Hotspur full-back kept both hands in his pockets as Partey approached the England line, making no attempt to shake hands or exchange a fist bump with the Ghana midfielder.

Partey appeared surprised by the apparent snub, briefly turning around after passing Spence before continuing to greet the remaining England players, all of whom acknowledged him with either a handshake or fist bump.

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Spence declines Partey handshake amid rape charge

As part of FIFA's pre-match protocol, players from both teams lined up to exchange greetings before kick-off.

While every other England player acknowledged Partey, Spence stood with his hands in his pockets and looked ahead as the Ghana international walked past. Partey momentarily glanced back towards the defender before continuing down the line without further interaction.

Neither Spence nor the England camp has commented on the incident.

The apparent snub comes amid rape allegations against Partey. The former Arsenal midfielder has denied all allegations against him, and the matter remains subject to legal proceedings.

Earlier in the tournament, Partey was unable to travel with the Ghana squad to Canada after he was denied entry into the country because of the ongoing legal case. As a result, he missed Ghana's Group L fixture there before rejoining the team for the match in the United States.