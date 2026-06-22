Harry Kane 'Curse' Threat: Ghanaian Witch Doctor Vows To Stop England Captain After Ronaldo Injury Claims Ahead Of ENG Vs GHA Clash | X

England captain Harry Kane becomes the latest footballer being targeted by Nana Kwaku Bonsam ahead of crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Ghana. Kane has become the centre of attention ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Ghana after Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam claimed he would try to stop the striker from making an impact in the match.

The wierd statement has gone viral as Bonsam made similar claims during the FIFA World Cup 2014, when he said he was behind the injury that troubled Cristiano Ronaldo before Portugal faced Ghana.

Kane is heading into the game in excellent form. The Bayern Munich striker scored twice in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia and is now just one goal away from becoming England's highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history, overtaking Gary Lineker.

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With England chasing a place in the knockout rounds, Kane is expected to lead the attack once again against Ghana.

Speaking ahead of the match, Bonsam reportedly claimed that he was working to stop Kane from performing at his best.

According to him, he is not trying to cause a serious injury but wants to ensure the England captain does not influence the result in Ghana's favour.

Bonsam first made international headlines during the FIFA World Cup 2014 after claiming he had used spiritual powers against Cristiano Ronaldo before Portugal's meeting with Ghana.

At the time, Ronaldo was dealing with a knee problem and Bonsam publicly claimed responsibility for the injury. However, there has never been any evidence to support those claims.

More than a decade later, the Ghanaian spiritualist has once again attracted global attention by mentioning another world-famous footballer before a World Cup match.

While the comments have created discussion outside the pitch, England's preparations remain unchanged.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted on maintaining high standards during training as his side look to continue their strong World Cup campaign. Defender Djed Spence recently praised Tuchel's attention to detail, saying every player understands the importance of staying fully focused ahead of the Ghana clash.