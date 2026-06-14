FIFA World Cup 2026: Debutant Patrick Beach Stars As Australia Beat Turkiye 2-0

Australia registered a memorable 2-0 victory over Turkiye in their FIFA World Cup Group D clash at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday, with debutant goalkeeper Patrick Beach producing a standout performance.

Beach Impresses On International Debut

Beach was a surprise selection between the posts for Australia ahead of veteran goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

The Melbourne City shot-stopper justified the decision with an inspired display, making eight crucial saves and denying Turkiye throughout the contest.

Australia End Long Wait For Opening-Match Win

The victory marked Australia's first win in an opening FIFA World Cup match since 2006.

Having reached the Round of 16 twice, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Tony Popovic's side will now aim to make a deeper run in the tournament being hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Irankunda Breaks The Deadlock

Turkiye enjoyed long spells of possession and increased their attacking threat after the introduction of Kenan Yildiz at half-time.

However, Australia struck first when Nestory Irankunda cut inside brilliantly and unleashed a powerful right-footed effort that found the back of the net.

Beach continued to shine, tipping Abdulkerim Bardakci's fierce strike onto the post and parrying away a dangerous free-kick from Arda Guler.

Metcalfe Seals The Victory

Australia remained dangerous on the counterattack and wrapped up the win 15 minutes from time.

Connor Metcalfe won possession in midfield, surged forward and fired a superb left-footed shot into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

What's Next?

Australia will next face Group D leaders USA in a top-of-the-table clash in Seattle.

Turkiye, meanwhile, will take on Paraguay in a crucial match as they look to keep their World Cup campaign alive.