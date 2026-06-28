FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Hold Portugal To 0-0 Draw To Top Group K | ANI

Miami: Colombia and Portugal played out a tense 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash in Miami, a result that confirmed Colombia as group winners while Portugal settled for second place.

Colombia entered the match on six points and needed only a draw to top the group, while Portugal, on four points, required a win to secure first place. This is Colombia's first-ever goalless draw in a World Cup match.

Davinson Sanchez thought he had won it for Colombia in the 90th minute when he headed home, but the goal was ruled out after the assistant referee flagged him marginally offside.

Jhon Cordoba, who was handed a start for this match, came close to an early breakthrough for Colombia, heading over the bar inside the opening minute before being denied by a sharp one-handed save from Diogo Costa moments later.

Portugal, led once again by 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, grew into the contest later in the first half as Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas produced a superb point-blank save to deny Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal dominated possession in spells, with Fernandes orchestrating attacks from midfield and Ruben Neves adding control in deeper areas. However, Colombia's disciplined defensive structure limited clear chances.

Ronaldo, making his sixth World Cup appearance, was heavily marked throughout but still managed to threaten inside the box, while João Felix and Pedro Neto provided width without finding a breakthrough.

Despite late pressure from both sides, neither team could find the decisive goal, with the match finishing goalless after a physically demanding contest.

The result confirmed Colombia's position at the top of Group K with six points, while Portugal finished second on four points. Both teams, however, progressed to the round of 32.

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