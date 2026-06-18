FIFA World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi's 95th-Minute Goal Seals Ghana's 1-0 Victory Over Panama In Group L Clash | Video | X

Toronto: A 95th-minute goal by Caleb Yirenkyi saw Ghana secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Panama in the FIFA World Cup Group L clash here at Toronto Stadium on Thursday.

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Ghana snatch late win

A 95th-minute goal by Caleb Yirenkyi saw Ghana secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Panama in the FIFA World Cup Group L clash here at Toronto Stadium on Thursday.

Panama early chances

Panama enjoyed the first chance of note, as Amir Murillo's low cross found Cecilio Waterman in the area, but Benjamin Asare repelled his first-time effort with a fine diving save. They created the next opening when a poor Asare punch fell to the feet of Jiovany Ramos, and while the defender had time, he blazed his effort over.

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The Ghana goal continued to live a charmed life in the second half, with Cristian Martinez next to come close. The No6 collected a loose ball in the area and deployed a clever shimmy to buy a yard, only to flash his shot into the side netting.

Queiroz changes nearly work

Queiroz, who has now coached at a joint-record five successive World Cups, made a double change just before the hour which very nearly paid instant dividends. Substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante darted down the right and slid the ball across goal for Jordan Ayew, but Ramos got back to produce a goal-saving challenge.

Yirenkyi decisive finish

Both sides looked happy to settle for a draw until Thomas-Asante was set free down the left and drove into the area, before squaring for Yirenkyi to tap home his first international goal, winning the game for the Black Stars and denying Panama a first World Cup point in the process.

Notably, Queiroz has coached teams at five successive World Cups. He led Portugal at South Africa 2010, Iran at Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, and now Ghana at the 2026 edition. He is just the second coach to achieve that following Bora Milutinovic.

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