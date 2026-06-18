DR Congo Fans Mock Cristiano Ronaldo By Hitting 'Siu' Celebration Outside Stadium After Securing Draw Against Portugal At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

OrtizSportsTV/Cristiano Ronaldo/X/Instagram

Fans of DR Congo celebrated their side's impressive 1-1 draw against Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in memorable fashion, with several supporters playfully trolling Cristiano Ronaldo outside the stadium after the final whistle. Videos circulating on social media showed jubilant Congolese fans recreating Ronaldo's iconic "Siu" celebration while chanting and dancing as they basked in the result.

The scenes unfolded shortly after DR Congo secured a valuable point against one of the tournament favourites in their Group K opener. Many supporters appeared delighted not only with the outcome but also with frustrating Portugal and their talismanic captain, who had been expected to lead his side to victory. Fans repeatedly leapt into the air and landed with the trademark "Siu" pose, using Ronaldo's own celebration as a light-hearted jab at the Portuguese superstar.

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The playful taunts quickly caught the attention of football fans online, with clips of the celebrations gaining traction across social media platforms. While some supporters viewed the gestures as harmless banter that adds to the colour of the World Cup, others pointed out that Ronaldo's influence on the sport is such that even rival fans celebrate by imitating his famous move.

Despite the trolling from opposition supporters, Ronaldo maintained a positive outlook after the match. The Portuguese captain later posted a message on X, urging his teammates to stay focused, writing: "It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game."

For DR Congo supporters, however, the draw already felt like a victory worth celebrating. Their team's spirited display against Portugal provided one of the early surprises of the World Cup, and the sight of fans gleefully performing the "Siu" outside the stadium served as a reminder of football's unique ability to blend passion, rivalry and humour on the biggest stage.