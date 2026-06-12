FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil Take On African Champions Morocco In Group C Opener | File Pic

New York: Five-time champions Brazil take on reigning African champions Morocco in the Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey / New York on Sunday early morning (Indian time).

It will be opening encounter for both the sides in the World Cup. Brazil are favourites due to their rich World Cup pedigree but they have been ordinary in recent times by their standards. They have qualified to every World Cup edition but won their last of the five titles in 2002. But having won in the USA the fourth title in 1994 will refresh their memories and give inspiration.

Morocco have shown their semifinal spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was no fluke. They won the African Cup of Nations 2025 after a controversial final against Senegal. They have just earned their best ever FIFA World ranking of seven due to consistent performances.

Brazil are ranked sixth, so there isn't much to separate the sides on current performances. However, the South American giants know how to handle the pressure. They finished an ordinary fifth in the South American qualifiers but beat Panama and Egypt in World Cup warm-up games. Morocco will be their biggest test in Group C comprising of Haiti and Scotland also. Both the sides are likely to progress to Round of 32 from their Group without much challenge.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have recalled Neymar Junior who is unlikely to start in the first match due to injury. With players like Alisson Becker in the goal and Vinicious Junior, Casimero, Fabinho, Raphinho, and Endrick bringing mix of experience and young talent, Brazil can give glimpses of the past dominance.

For Morocco, Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi and Ismael Saibiri are some of the players to watch out for who have excelled for bigger clubs and the National side. Diaz and Kaabi have been prolific scorers for the side and the Arab nation will like to make statement of their skills in America.