After Shakira, Nora Fatehi & Katy Perry Set To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony - Check Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to make history once again as Canada and the United States prepare to stage their own opening ceremonies before kicking off their respective campaigns, marking the first time that multiple host nations have held separate World Cup opening celebrations.

The tournament began on Thursday in Mexico City with a star-studded ceremony at Estadio Azteca before Mexico's opening match. However, the celebrations are far from over, with Canada and the United States set to welcome the world with grand spectacles of their own as they enter the competition.

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Nora Fatehi to perform before Canada match

Canada will host its opening ceremony at Toronto's BMO Field ahead of its Group A clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The event will feature performances from a host of Canadian and international artists, including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Jessie Reyez and Nora Fatehi, in a showcase designed to celebrate the country's diversity and football culture.

Later on Friday, the United States will stage its own ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before taking on Paraguay. FIFA has lined up a high-profile entertainment roster featuring Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla as part of a celebration reflecting the cultural diversity of the host nation.

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The opening ceremony is expected to begin 90 minutes before the start of the matches. Canada face off against Bosnia & Herzegovina at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, meaning the opening ceremony would kick off at around 11:00 PM IST on Friday. The Canada game is historic, given it is their first ever time hosting the FIFA World Cup.

The USA vs Paraguay game kicks off at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday. Opening ceremony for that clash would kick off at approximately 5:00 AM IST.

Both opening ceremonies are expected to last approximately 13 minutes.