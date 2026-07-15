FIFA World Cup 2026: Assam Extends Guwahati Restaurant Hours Till 3:30 AM For Semifinals & Final | File photo

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday announced that restaurants in the state capital will be allowed to remain open till 3.30 am on select days to enable football fans to watch the ongoing FIFA World Cup matches.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said football unites people, and the state government wants sports lovers to enjoy the semi-finals and final without inconvenience.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I have authorised the district administration in Guwahati to extend restaurant operating hours till 3.30 am on July 15, 16, 19 and 20 to facilitate fans to watch the matches," he added.

Sarma said he has authorised the administrations in other districts to permit similar extensions, wherever there is a request from restaurant owners' associations and public demand.

"Enjoy the beautiful game responsibly," he added.

Spain on Wednesday entered the FIFA World Cup final after defeating France 2-0.

The country will face either defending champion Argentina or England in the final on Monday at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Argentina and England are scheduled to meet in the second semifinal in Atlanta on Thursday.

The third-place playoff between France and the loser of the Argentina-England semifinal will be played in Miami on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)