Shocking Scenes! Chaos Erupts In France As Spain Beats Kylian Mbappe's Team 2-0 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final | Video

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Chaos and heartbreak erupted among France fans as Spain secured a 2-0 victory over France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal, ending Les Bleus' hopes of reaching the final. The defeat left supporters in France visibly stunned as the Spanish side dominated the crucial clash.

Spain took control of the semifinal after Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half. France struggled to create clear chances as Spain's organised defence and midfield continued to frustrate Kylian Mbappe and his teammates.

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The disappointment among French supporters intensified after Pedro Porro doubled Spain's lead in the 58th minute. As the second goal went in, fans were seen reacting with shock and frustration, with the mood turning tense.

France tried to fight back in the closing stages but Spain remained composed and defended their advantage brilliantly. The French attack, led by Mbappe, failed to break through the Spanish defence despite late pressure.

Spain's 2-0 win booked their place in the FIFA World Cup final, while France were knocked out at the semifinal stage. The result brought an emotional end to France's campaign and left French fans devastated after their team's hopes of lifting the World Cup came crashing down.