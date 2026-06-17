FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Begin Title Defence In Style As Lionel Messi's Hat-Trick Routs Algeria 3-0

Lionel Messi led from the front as Argentina began their title defence in style with a dominant 3-0 win over Algeria on Wednesday. Messi scored his first-ever World Cup hat-trick to level the all-time goals record to power through his side. Algeria struggled to make inroads and were not helped by the performance of their goalkeeper Luca Zidane, who was at fault for two of Messi's goals.

The Argentine captain thought he had given his side an early lead inside eight minutes in Kansas City, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. The setback did little to slow him down.

Messi eventually broke the deadlock midway through the first half with a trademark solo effort. Picking up possession in midfield, he weaved past defenders before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike from the edge of the area that proved too much for Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, the son of former France great Zinedine Zidane.

Argentina remained in control after the break and doubled their advantage on the hour mark. Alexis Mac Allister's fierce drive was parried by Zidane, but Messi reacted quickest to tap home the rebound from close range.

The defining moment arrived in the 76th minute. Receiving the ball just outside the penalty area, Messi drilled a low finish beyond the goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick and put the result beyond doubt.

The goal carried added significance, taking Messi's World Cup tally to 16 and drawing him level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Three minutes later, Messi was substituted to a standing ovation from the crowd. Even the Argentine maestro appeared reluctant to leave the pitch, but with tougher tests ahead, the decision was likely made with an eye on Argentina's bid to become only the third nation to successfully defend a World Cup title.

The emphatic victory provided the perfect start for the reigning champions, with Messi once again proving the driving force behind Argentina's pursuit of more World Cup glory.