FIFA World Cup 2026: 1 Dead After Shooting Near Fan Zone In California, Roads & Bars Shut Ahead Of USA Vs Bosnia Round Of 32 Match | VIDEO

1 Dead After Shooting Near Fan Zone In California, Roads & Bars Shut Ahead Of USA Vs Bosnia Round Of 32 Match | VIDEO | X

California, June 29: A deadly shooting near a FIFA World Cup 2026 fan zone in San Pedro Square, San Jose, California forced nearby bars and pubs to close as police continued their investigation. Authorities also shut several roads around the area following the deadly incident.

According to the San Jose Police Department, one person died at the scene, while another was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the case was being investigated as a homicide. No arrests had been made at the time of writing and officials had not released details about a suspect or a possible motive.

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The shooting occurred at San Pedro Square which is one of the official World Cup fan zones in the San Francisco Bay Area. However, police clarified that no World Cup match was being shown when the shooting took place as the day's game had already ended.

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Following the incident, the area was cordoned off, nearby bars and pubs closed their doors and several streets remained blocked while officers carried out their investigation.

The San Francisco Bay Area has reportedly hosted five FIFA World Cup 2026 matches so far. The next World Cup match in the region will see Bosnia and Herzegovina take on co-hosts the US in a Round of 32 match on Thursday (July 2).