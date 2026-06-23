FIFA World Cup 2026: 1 Dead, 8 Injured In Stampede During Jordan Vs Algeria Public Screening In Amman

A football celebration turned into a tragedy in Jordan's capital Amman after one person died and eight others were injured in a stampede during a public screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Jordan and Algeria.

The incident occurred at Hashemite Square in central Amman, where thousands of fans had gathered to watch Jordan's second World Cup match on giant screens. According to Jordan's Public Security Directorate, heavy crowding and sudden movement among spectators led to the stampede.

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The emergency teams rushed nine people to a nearby hospital. One of the injured later died, while the remaining eight are being treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Tragedy Overshadows Jordan's World Cup Campaign

The stampede took place shortly after Jordan suffered a 2-1 defeat to Algeria in a crucial Group J match.

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Jordan took the lead early in the game, but Algeria fought back with two goals to secure an important victory and keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

For Jordan, the defeat ended its historic first FIFA World Cup campaign. The team lost both its group-stage matches and was eliminated from the tournament.

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Algeria Stay Alive in Group J

The win moved Algeria to three points in Group J, keeping them in the race for a place in the Round of 32.

Defending champions Argentina currently lead the group after winning both their matches. Austria are second on goal difference, while Algeria remain in contention ahead of their final group-stage fixture.

Jordan, meanwhile, are out of the tournament after back-to-back defeats.

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Investigation Underway

Jordanian authorities have begun investigating the incident at Hashemite Square to find out what caused the crowd crush.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over what was expected to be a memorable night for Jordanian football fans, many of whom had gathered to support the national team during its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance.