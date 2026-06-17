FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria Defeat Jordan 3-1 In Return After 28 Years; Olwan Makes History | Video | X

Santa Clara: In their first match at the FIFA World Cup in 28 years, Austria registered a hard-fought 3-1 victory over debutants Jordan, powered by first-half strike from Romano Schmid, an own goal by Jordan defender Yazan Al Arab and a Marko Arnautovic penalty deep into injury time at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

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World Cup return stat

Interestingly, Austria have now played 30 FIFA World Cup matches to date, and not a single one of them has finished goalless.

Jordan early chances

Jordan started brightly and carved out the first half-chance of the game in just the second minute at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, but captain Ehsan Haddad fired his effort into the side-netting.

Odeh Fakhouri then sent another warning shot a quarter of an hour later, but his strike from distance was tipped over the bar by Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

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Austria take lead

It was instead Austria that took the lead in the 20th minute, when Schmid whipped an unstoppable drive into the back of the net from the edge of the area.

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Jordan equaliser and VAR

Parity was restored five minutes into the second period, after a terrific solo effort from Ali Olwan, reports Xinhua.

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The Nashama No 9 carried the ball forward after being played into the Austria half by Noor Al Rawabdeh and, after breaking into the penalty area, he jinked inside and bent an inch-perfect shot home to create history and become the first Jordanian to score at the World Cup.

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Arnautovic thought he had re-established Austria’s lead in the 67th minute, stabbing in after the ball broke to him in the six-yard box when Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila failed to get enough purchase on a punch clear at a corner, but after a VAR on-field review the effort was ruled out for a handball in the build-up by Stefan Posch.

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Arnautovic and his teammates were celebrating again soon afterwards though, when the unfortunate Al Arab headed into his own net to put Austria back in front.

The veteran then added the gloss as he rifled in from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of time added on.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)