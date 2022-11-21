FIFA World Cup 2022: TV journalist robbed live on TV, gets stunning reply from cops

A TV journalist covering the FIFA World Cup 2022, got the shock of her life when she was robbed live on TV and then was stunned by a cop's response.

According to a report The Sun, Dominique Metzger said a thief unzipped her handbag while she was interviewing supporters ahead of the opening match in Doha on Sunday night.

Metzger, who works for Argentine TV station Todo Noticias, told viewers that her credit cards, money and documents were stolen.

The pickpocket was not caught on camera but the channel showed the moment the thief is believed to have struck while she was speaking to another fan.

"I was dancing with the crowd. I'm convinced it was at that moment when someone opened my bag's zipper and took my wallet,” she told viewers.

"I didn't realise then because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air, with loud music and talking to you guys."

Complaint filed

Dominique revealed that she filed a complaint at a police station in Doha — in a separate area for women only.

She was told that the Corniche area of the capital was under camera surveillance and the cops promised to catch the culprit. She was also told that she could choose his punishment.

Stunned Metzger said: “They told me, ‘What do you want justice to do about this? ‘We will find the wallet... We have cameras everywhere, high-tech cameras and we will find the thief with face detection technology.

“‘What do you want the justice system to do to them when they are found? Do you want us to sentence him to five years in prison, to be deported?’

“He asked me to make the decision. I told them I just want my wallet back, I won’t be making the decision for the justice system.”