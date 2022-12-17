e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: Karim Benzema appears to snub rumours around his return to the French squad with blunt Instagram post

Karim Benzema appears to have snubbed the possibility of a return to the France squad for Sunday's World Cup final.

Saturday, December 17, 2022
All the talk around Karim Benzema's return to the France squad ahead of the World Cup final appear to be quelled with Benzema's new blunt Instagram post.

Benzema took to Instagram to put up a disinterested picture of himself titled ''Ca ne m'interesse pas" (I'm not interested).

While it's not clear what exactly what Benzema meant, the rumours appear to be false after France coach Didier Deschamps refused to address talk about Benzema's return.

The Real Madrid star was originally named in Les Bleus' 26-man squad and even travelled to Qatar with his team-mates.

He was forced to go home with a thigh injury, however, suffered during his side's first training session in the Middle East.

Having already had to replace crocked Christopher Nkunku with Randal Kolo Muani, France elected not to call up a replacement for Benzema - leaving him still eligible to play as part of their squad, on paper at least.

