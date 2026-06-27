FIFA WC26: Ousmane Dembele's Historic Hat-Trick Powers France To 4-1 Rout Of Norway, Tops Group I | File Pic

Boston: Ousmane Dembele’s historic hat-trick powered France to the top of Group I with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Norway at the Gillette Stadium on Friday. The two-time champions won all three of their group matches, scoring three goals or more in each fixture while conceding just twice. Elsewhere in the group, Senegal thrashed Iraq 5-0 to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The contest had been highly anticipated as a heavyweight matchup between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. However, it was effectively over before kickoff, with Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and as many as 10 players who started against Senegal missing from the Norwegian lineup. Norway coach Stale Solbakken blamed player fatigue following two grueling wins and a short turnaround time as his reason for resting key stars ahead of their knockout match against the Ivory Coast in Dallas. France meets Sweden in New Jersey on Tuesday.

While Mbappe did not get on the scoresheet himself, he turned provider by assisting Dembele twice. Dembele, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, became the scorer of the second-fastest hat-trick in World Cup history, trailing only Austria's Erich Probst, who netted three in 24 minutes against Czechoslovakia in 1954. It was also the first World Cup treble since Oleg Salenko’s five-goal haul for Russia against Cameroon at Stanford during the USA 1994. Dembele showed little interest in padding his personal tally in the second half, repeatedly turning provider for his fellow forwards—especially Mbappe—despite being in clear shooting positions. He was substituted in the 65th minute to a standing ovation, replaced by Bradley Barcola.

The French forwards swarmed the Norwegian defense from the opening whistle. Finding space at the edge of the box, Mbappe unleashed a fierce right-footed shot to rattle the underside of the crossbar in the opening minute. Hesitation in the backline gave Desire Doue a clear sight of the goal in the fifth minute, but Norway goalkeeper Egil Selvik came to the rescue.

Operating from the right wing, PSG forward Dembele finally opened the floodgates in the seventh minute. Capitalising on a loose ball from Mbappe following Michael Olise's driving run, the No. 7 cut inside the box and slotted the ball home with three Norwegian defenders left acting as mere spectators. The French attackers completely overwhelmed a Norwegian defense that seemed entirely out of ideas, repeating the defensive lapses they committed in the final ten minutes against Senegal.

While Norway escaped punishment in their previous match, a star-studded France lineup, boasting Mbappe, Dembele, Doue, and Olise, used their top-flight experience to ruthlessly punish those loopholes. They exposed massive chinks in the Norwegian armor that Solbakken will desperately need to tighten ahead of the knockouts. Norway had its first real chance in the 14th minute, but Jorgen Strand Larsen wasted the opportunity, blasting his effort well over and wide.

Mbappe and Dembele combined again for France's second in the 20th minute. Mbappe worked his way inside from the left flank, and despite having his jersey pulled, managed to find an unmarked Dembele, who launched a rasping left-footer into the far corner.

The Norwegian crowd remained vocal, unleashing their traditional 'Viking Clap' and even Mexican wave to bolster their team. A minute later, the players responded as Thelo Aasgaard reduced the deficit. The winger—who has a Norwegian father and a French mother—dummied past Dayot Upamecano and wrong-footed goalkeeper Mike Maignan with a fine, low strike from outside the area, courtesy of an Andreas Schjelderup assist.

A timely hydration break brought an end to a frantic first quarter that produced three goals at an unbelievable pace, with both sides trading quick counters and leaving vast open spaces.

Dembele, however, proved unstoppable. He completed his hat-trick in the 32nd minute, latching onto a long ball down the right from Aurelien Tchouameni before cutting inside and sending a low, 17-meter strike into the far corner, leaving the Norwegian defenders rooted to the spot in disbelief.

Aasgaard came close to pulling another back for Norway in the 43rd minute, but France immediately countered. Dembele found himself in a dangerous position on the left corner of the box but chose to pass to Mbappe instead of taking the shot. France dominated the first half, registering eight attempts on goal to Norway’s two, entering the break with a commanding 3-1 lead.

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Trailing by two, Norway made substitutions in the second half and looked far more organised. The action restarted immediately as Norway earned a penalty in the 48th minute when Theo Hernandez clipped winger Oscar Bobb inside the area. However, Larsen’s poor penalty attempt was comfortably saved by Maignan.

Oscar Bobb had a golden opportunity to close the gap in the 72nd minute. Doue sealed victory in injury time, heading home a precise cross from substitute Barcola past a helpless Selvik to seal the 4-1 win.