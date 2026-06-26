FIFA Rejects Iran And Egypt's Request To Ban LGBTQ Flags During Their FIFA World Cup 2026 Match In Seattle

FIFA Rejects Iran And Egypt's Request To Ban LGBTQ Flags During FIFA World Cup 2026 Match In Seattle | FPJ | AI

Seattle, June 25: FIFA has confirmed that rainbow flags will be allowed inside the stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Iran and Egypt in Seattle, despite objections raised from both countries.

The decision comes ahead of the Group G fixture which has drawn attention because Seattle's local World Cup host committee has designated the game as a "Pride Match" as part of the city's annual Pride celebrations.

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Seattle Pride Celebrations

The controversy centres on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between Iran and Egypt which will be played in Seattle on June 26. The city's local World Cup organising committee has linked the fixture with Seattle Pride celebrations taking place the same weekend.

While Iran and Egypt asked FIFA to stop rainbow flags and any LGBTQ-related activities at the stadium, the governing body reportedly declined the request. FIFA said supporters from every background are welcome at the World Cup and confirmed that rainbow flags will be allowed.

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FIFA Issues Statement

At the same time, FIFA stressed that the Pride events are being organised by Seattle's local host committee and are not part of the official World Cup programme.

Homosexuality Illegal

Iran and Egypt, where homosexuality is illegal, asked FIFA to stop any Pride-related activities or displays during the match. Iran also requested that FIFA prevent what it described as ceremonies or promotional activities supporting the LGBTQ community inside the stadium.

However, the football's world governing body rejected the request and said the tournament welcomes fans from all backgrounds. FIFA said supporters of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at World Cup matches and events, and rainbow flags are permitted under the tournament's stadium rules.

Event Not Planned By FIFA

FIFA also made it clear that the Pride celebrations are not being organised by the governing body. The events have been planned by Seattle's local World Cup host committee, which had decided long before the draw that one of the city's World Cup matches would coincide with Seattle Pride weekend.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has previously said there is no official FIFA "Pride Match" and that any activities taking place in the city are separate from the football match itself.

The issue has revived memories of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where FIFA warned several team captains that they could face disciplinary action if they wore the "OneLove" armband in support of diversity and inclusion.

This time, while FIFA has distanced itself from Seattle's Pride programme, it has maintained that rainbow flags are allowed inside World Cup stadiums as part of its commitment to making the tournament open to all supporters.