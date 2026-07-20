FIFA President Infantino Visits Spain Dressing Room, Presents Championship Rings And Mini World Cup Trophies | VIDEO

FIFA president Gianni Infantino paid a surprise visit to the Spain dressing room following their FIFA World Cup 2026 win on Sunday in New York. Ferran Torres scored the extra time winner as La Roja were crowned champions for only the second time in their stories history.

In a viral video, Infantino can be seen congratulating the Spainish players and the coaching staff on their achievements. The FIFA president arrived with miniature FIFA World Cup trophies, handing them over to every member of the Spain squad. Infantino also presented them with the inaugral championship ring - with Spain captain Rodri flaunting the same to the camera.

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The championship ring was introduced for the first time at FIFA World Cup - an ode to the American sports culture. Championship rings are popular part of the NBA and NFL winning teams and FIFA introduced the same for this edition of the World Cup.

The design of each ring features the FIFA World Cup trophy on one side, while the other side is customised to reflect the identity of the champion team. Every ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Only a total of 2,026 individually numbered rings were produced to commemorate the tournament. Of these, 30 rings were reserved and presented to Spain.

After edging past Argentina 1-0 in a thrilling final at MetLife Stadium, the newly crowned world champions walked away with a staggering USD 51 million (approximately ₹491.86 crore) in prize money.

The reward surpassed the amount received by Argentina after lifting the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, highlighting FIFA's increased investment in the tournament. While the prize money is officially awarded to each country's football association, the respective federations later decide how it will be distributed among players, coaches and support staff.