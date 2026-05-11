FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Mexico; Check Truth Behind Viral Claims

Babar Azam And FIFA World Cup Trophy | X

Mumbai, May 11: Social media is abuzz with the news that Pakistani star batter Babar Azam has been invited by FIFA for the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico. However, the claims that are being made on social media are unverified and there is no official confirmation about the invitation.

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There are several social media posts on the internet making the claims that Babar Azam will arrive in Mexico on June 14 where he will watch the match between South Africa and Mexico as a special guest. There are also claims that this will be the first time in FIFA World Cup history that a cricketer has received a special invitation from FIFA.

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A social media post circulating on social media read, "World-famous Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam has been specially invited by FIFA to attend the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony and the opening match as an honored guest."

It further states, "Babar Azam will arrive in Mexico on June 14, where he will watch the match between South Africa and Mexico as a special guest. This will be the first time in FIFA World Cup history that a cricketer has received a special invitation from FIFA. It is not only a proud moment for Pakistan but also for the entire South Asian region."

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However, all these claims are baseless and there is no official confirmation from the Pakistani cricketer or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about Babar Azam's Mexico visit. Even the Pakistani media has not published any news in connection of the claims being made on social media.

As of now, FIFA has also not released any public statement confirming an invitation to the former Pakistan captain. The rumours started spreading on social media around May 10 and 11 amid growing discussions around the FIFA World Cup 2026. The posts quickly went viral on social media spreading confusion among the cricket and football fans alike.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. The tournament will begin on June 11 in Mexico and the final will be played on July 19 in New Jersey. There are 48 teams across Canada, Mexico and the United States participating in the tournament which is a record.