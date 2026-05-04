'Har Jagah Copy Kar Raha Hai': Netizens Troll Babar Azam For 'Copying' Rohit Sharma's Trophy Pose After PSL 2026 Final | Video

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After the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League 2026 Final, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam found himself trending on social media for an unexpected reason, his trophy celebration.

Clips circulating online showed Babar attempting a pose that fans quickly compared to the iconic celebration of Rohit Sharma, who had earlier gone viral for his trophy-lift gesture after winning the ICC Champions Trophy. The resemblance sparked immediate reactions across platforms, with users debating whether the gesture was inspiration or imitation.

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As the video spread, netizens wasted no time turning the moment into a meme fest. One widely shared comment read, “Har jagah copy kar raha hai,” reflecting the trolling tone adopted by many users online. Memes, edited clips, and side-by-side comparisons flooded timelines within hours, pushing the moment into viral territory.

While some fans dismissed the controversy as overreaction and pointed out that celebratory gestures are often shared and unintentional, others continued to draw comparisons between the two cricketers. The discussion once again highlighted how quickly sporting moments are reinterpreted on social media, where celebrations can become talking points just as fast as match performances.