'Felt It Was Probably Time We Tried Someone Else': Glenn Maxwell Takes A Break After Tough Start To IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed that he requested to be left out of the IPL 2024 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad, citing the need for mental and physical break after a string of lean scores. The Victorian hopes to be in full tilt if required to return in the latter stages of the tournament.

The veteran all-rounder has been horribly out of form, reaching double-figures only once in 6 innings and has recorded two ducks. Hence, his tally ahead of the game against the SunRisers stood at 32 runs, averaging 5.33. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old still proved handy with the ball, yielding timely wickets with his off-spin.

Speaking after RCB's 6th loss in 7 matches, Maxwell stated that he has been in this situation before and felt this was the best time to step away, so he feels refreshed. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, the all-rounder claimed:

"For me, personally, it was a pretty easy decision. I went to Faf [du Plessis] and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole. I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right. If I'm required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact."

"It's a pretty fickle game" - Glenn Maxwell on T20 cricket

Maxwell further commented that T20 cricket can be volatile as things go exceptionally well when players are lucky and vice-versa, elaborating:

"T20 cricket can be like that sometimes - it's a pretty fickle game. Even if you look at the first game, I ran one off the middle of the bat to the keeper. I picked up the length really well, saw a scoring opportunity, but opened the face a little bit too much. When you are going well, that goes wide of the gloves, you get a boundary, you are 4 off 1, and you are away for the tournament."

RCB conceded the highest total in IPL history as SRH hammered 287-3 in 20 overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The home side tried their best, but fell 25 runs short.