'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad

Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman has responded to the PCB's showcause notice for his tweet regarding Babar Azam's exclusion from the squad for the 2nd and 3rd Test against England. The left-handed batter claimed that he felt the need to respond, given Babar is one of the best and deserved an opportunity to overcome his rough patch.

In an official statement to PCB, as quoted by propakistani.pk, Zaman clarified his post on X, claiming:

"Babar Azam is one of the world’s best, and that’s why I felt it was important to speak up. As a fellow cricketer, I believe Babar deserved the chance to overcome his rough patch, as supported by his central contract with the PCB. The PCB is our institution, and we will continue to honour it."