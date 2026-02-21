FC Goa Clinches 2–0 Win Over Mohammedan SC | Pal Pillai

FC Goa delivered a clinical performance on the road, overcoming Mohammedan SC 2–0 to claim all three points in Matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League. The visitors’ efficiency in front of goal proved decisive in a contest that saw Goa take an early lead and control the match thereafter.

FC Goa drew first blood in the 4th minute, when Pol Moreno capitalised on a well-worked attacking move to slot home and put the Gaurs ahead within the opening stages. The goal unsettled the hosts, who struggled to assert themselves in the early phases.

Goa continued to press, and their dominance paid off again in the 32nd minute when Dejan Drazic converted from the penalty spot after a foul in the box. The composed spot-kick extended Goa’s advantage to 2–0 and gave them firm control heading into the break.

Coming out after the interval, FC Goa maintained their tactical shape and possession, effectively stifling Mohammedan’s attempts to build momentum. Despite the hosts pushing forward in search of a route back into the contest, Goa’s disciplined backline and midfield compactness restricted clear scoring opportunities.

Mohammedan SC showed commitment and energy, with several substitutions aimed at injecting creativity and forward thrust, but they were unable to break down Goa’s organised defence.