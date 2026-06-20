Fatima Sana Khan Rocks Bangladesh With Incredible Double Wicket Maiden In Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match | VIDEO

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana produced a sensational opening spell to leave Bangladesh reeling in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The pace-bowling all-rounder claimed two wickets in a brilliant maiden over, dismantling Bangladesh's top order inside the first six deliveries. Her fiery burst handed Pakistan the perfect start and put Bangladesh under immediate pressure.

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Fatima nearly struck with the first ball of the innings. She trapped Dilara Akter in front, but the umpire ruled the delivery was drifting down the leg side. She made the breakthrough on the very next ball. Dilara tried to hit across the line but miscued the shot. Nashra Sandhu held a safe catch at mid-on to send the opener back for five.

Sharmin Akhter then struggled against Fatima's movement. After surviving a close edge appeal and being beaten outside off, Sharmin had no answer to a delivery that nipped back sharply. She missed the ball completely and was trapped lbw for a three-ball duck.

Fatima completed the over by beating new batter Nigar Sultana outside off. The Bangladesh captain left the delivery alone, sealing a brilliant double-wicket maiden.

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Fatima Sana was by far the best bowler in her side as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 123/6 in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Southampton. She finished with figures of 2/18 in four overs. The Pakistan captain has been the stand out performer for her side throughout the tournament and will hope that they can bag their first win on Saturday.