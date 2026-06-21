Father's Day 2026: Indian Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Pays Heartfelt Tribute, Dedicates Brand New Mercedes Benz SUV To His Dad

Indian Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Pays Heartfelt Tribute, Dedicates Brand New Mercedes To Dad | X

Mumbai, June 21: India opener and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal melted hearts on Father's Day 2026 by dedicating his newly purchased Mercedes-Benz to his father, paying tribute to the sacrifices that helped shape his journey from a struggling youngster to an international cricketer.

The heart-warming moment quickly went viral on social media with fans praising the 23-year-old for honouring his father in a special way. Jaiswal's gesture was seen as a symbol of gratitude towards the family that stood by him during the toughest years of his cricket career.

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Family Poses With New Mercedes

In the photo shared online, Yashasvi Jaiswal is seen standing beside his parents in front of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV decorated with a large red ribbon.

Jaiswal is seen dressed casually in a white T-shirt and cap with his arm around his father, while his mother stands beside them holding a gift box. A Mercedes-Benz representative is seen presenting a ceremonial gift hamper to Jaiswal's father as the family smiles for the camera.

The image captures a proud family moment while celebrating not just the purchase of a new car but the journey that made it possible.

A Tribute To Man Behind His Success

According to the post shared with the image, Jaiswal dedicated the car to his father as a Father's Day 2026 gift.

The gesture reflects the close bond between the cricketer and his family. Jaiswal has often spoken about the hardships they faced during his early cricketing days and how his parents made countless sacrifices to support his dream of playing for India.

For many fans, the gift was more than a luxury purchase - it was a heartfelt way of thanking his father for years of unwavering support.

Fans Praise Jaiswal's Gesture

The post drew thousands of reactions with cricket fans applauding Jaiswal for remembering his roots despite achieving success at the highest level.

Many users called the gesture inspiring, saying it showed that family remains the biggest strength behind every successful athlete. Others congratulated the India opener and wished his family happiness on the special occasion.