Fast bowlers Varun Aaron & Ishant Sharma attend KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's wedding in Khandala; see pic

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are now officially married. The couple tied the knot at a farmhouse in Khandala.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
As the most awaited celebrity wedding of the year between KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty gets underway, cricketers and celebrties made their way to Suniel Shetty's property in Khandala. Fast bowlers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma were both spotted arriving in a vehicle.

article-image
Varun Aaron spotted arriving for KL Rahula and Athiya Shetty's wedding

The wedding festivities were spread across three days starting with a sangeet ceremony followed by haldi, mehendi and the wedding.The couple who have been dating for many years now tied the knot at 4PM today.

As promised by Suniel Shetty yesterday, the couple are expected to pose for the paparazi later in the evening. Anupam Kher, Anshula Kapoor, Krishna Shroff, among others were spotted entering the wedding venue.

article-image

