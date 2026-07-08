FanCode Secures Digital Streaming Rights For Lanka Premier League 2026 In India

FanCode will stream all Lanka Premier League 2026 matches live in India from July 17 to August 8 | File Photo

National, July 8, 2026: The Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka’s premier franchise T20 competition, has officially announced FanCode as its digital streaming partner in India for the upcoming sixth edition. Scheduled to run from July 17 to August 8, 2026, the partnership will bring comprehensive live coverage of all matches to millions of cricket fans across the Indian subcontinent.

Organised by Sri Lanka Cricket, with commercial and event rights held by Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC (IPG), the LPL has firmly established itself as one of South Asia's leading franchise T20 tournaments. Building on a massive 65% increase in audience consumption since last season, this partnership with FanCode aims to further deepen fan engagement and expand the tournament's digital footprint in India.

Partnership To Expand Reach

Commenting on the partnership, Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group and official rights holder of the Lanka Premier League, said, "The Indian subcontinent is home to some of the most passionate cricket fans in the world, and expanding our digital footprint here is a major priority for the Lanka Premier League. By joining forces with FanCode, we are guaranteeing a premium, accessible, and highly interactive viewing experience. Their digital-first platform perfectly aligns with our vision to bring millions of fans seamlessly closer to the high-octane T20 action and elite international talent that defines our sixth season."

Prasana Krishnan, Co-founder, FanCode, added, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Lanka Premier League. It has emerged as a highly competitive tournament on the global cricket calendar and further strengthens FanCode’s cricket portfolio. With a mix of Sri Lankan stars and international marquee players, LPL 2026 is set to capture the imagination of Indian cricket fans and we are delighted to bring them all the action LIVE on FanCode."

Star Studded Tournament

The 2026 edition promises a stellar line-up featuring 62 top Sri Lankan cricketers alongside 32 prominent international stars spread across five franchises: Colombo Kaps, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, Kandy Royals, and the defending champions, SC Jaffna Kings. Indian fans will have a special reason to tune in, with experienced India all-rounder Vijay Shankar set to make his highly anticipated LPL debut for the Kandy Royals. Other marquee global names include Moeen Ali, Jimmy Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Angelo Mathews.

The five franchises in the 2026 edition will be competing in a double round-robin format followed by high-stakes playoffs. With robust player draft registrations from 21 countries and unprecedented digital access across India through FanCode, this season marks a significant milestone in the global expansion and commercialisation of the league.

About Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has established itself as one of the region’s most dynamic and widely followed T20 tournaments, bringing together top Sri Lankan cricketers and leading international stars in an electrifying showcase of the game. The league is owned and operated by the IPG Group, its official rights holder. The sixth edition of the LPL will be staged from December 1 to December 23, 2025, across three premier venues – Colombo, Dambulla, and Kandy. Fans can look forward to 24 high-octane matches over 24 days, featuring marquee overseas players alongside Sri Lankan cricketing stalwarts. The league, comprising five competing franchises, will vie for the coveted trophy this edition.

About FanCode

FanCode is India’s premier digital sports destination, dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience for fans across live and non-live sports. Launched in March 2019 by industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan, FanCode has reached over 240 million users. The platform features a wide array of global and domestic sporting leagues, in partnership with leading sports associations.

FanCode offers interactive live streaming through industry-first subscription models, including Match, Bundle, and Tour Passes, as well as monthly and annual plans at accessible price points. Some of the marquee properties include LA LIGA, Formula 1, MotoGP, and cricket leagues from around the globe, including CPL and Super Smash, among others.

Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company, is the parent company of FanCode, with brands such as Dream11 and DreamSetGo in its portfolio.