LPL 2026's Inaugural Match At SSC Colombo To Feature Spectacular 500-Drone Opening Ceremony | Video | File photo

India: The Lanka Premier League 2026 is set to begin in spectacular fashion, with IPG Group, the event rights holder of the tournament, planning a landmark 500-drone show for the tournament’s opening ceremony at the SSC Colombo, creating one of the most ambitious live entertainment moments ever staged around a cricket event in Sri Lanka.

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Tickets for the LPL 2026 will be available from 1 July via BookMyShow. Cricket lovers are encouraged to grab their tickets early and be part of a landmark opening night that will combine high-intensity T20 cricket with a spectacular show, bringing a global sporting event-style experience to Sri Lankan fans.

The opening ceremony is expected to set the tone for the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League, bringing together cricket fans, families, franchise supporters, entertainment audiences and digital viewers for a memorable start to Sri Lanka’s premier T20 franchise tournament.

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With 500 synchronised drones lighting up the night sky, the show is planned as a large-scale visual spectacle that will celebrate Sri Lankan cricket, the participating franchises, the energy of T20 cricket and the growing stature of the LPL as a regional sporting and entertainment property.

The initiative reflects IPG Group’s continued focus on strengthening the fan experience around the LPL, not only through high-quality cricket, but also through stadium entertainment, broadcast appeal and event production standards that can compete with leading franchise leagues around the world.

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Commenting on the opening ceremony plans, IPG Founder and Chairman, Anil Mohan said: “The Lanka Premier League is not only about cricket. It is about creating an experience that fans will remember. This year, we want to open LPL 2026 with a spectacle that reflects the energy, ambition and growth of the tournament. The 500-drone show will bring a global sporting event feel to Sri Lanka and give fans a powerful reason to be part of opening night.”

He added that the opening ceremony has been designed to appeal to both traditional cricket audiences and a wider entertainment-loving public.

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“Our objective is to make the LPL opening ceremony a must-attend event. We want families, young fans and cricket lovers to come to the stadium, enjoy the atmosphere and be part of a night that celebrates Sri Lankan cricket in a fresh and exciting way. This is about building the LPL as a complete entertainment property,” Mohan said.

Lanka Premier League Director, Samantha Dodanwela said, “The first LPL match at SSC Colombo is a significant moment for the tournament, and the planned 500-drone show will make the opening night even more memorable for fans. The LPL has continued to grow as both a cricketing and entertainment platform, and experiences of this nature help bring more people closer to the game. We encourage cricket lovers, families and young fans to be part of the opening ceremony and support what promises to be an exciting start to LPL 2026.”

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The LPL 2026 opening ceremony will also mark the official start of a season featuring five competitive franchises, leading Sri Lankan cricketers and international T20 talent. The tournament is expected to draw strong interest from fans across the country, with matches set to deliver high-intensity cricket and growing franchise rivalries.