Faheem Ashraf Saves Saad Baig's Blushes With Quick Reflexes As Avishka Fernando Falls | VIDEO

Pakistan picked up an early breakthrough against Sri Lanka after Naseem Shah dismissed Avishka Fernando in a dramatic moment in Rawalpindi. Faheem Ashraf completed a superb catch at long leg after the Sri Lankan opener mistimed a pull shot off a short delivery. The dismissal also brought relief for wicketkeeper Saad Baig, who initially looked set to take the catch but could not hold on to the ball.

Faheem Ashraf Saves Pakistan After Wicketkeeper's Miss

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Faheem Ashraf pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Avishka Fernando after the Sri Lankan batter mistimed a pull shot off Naseem Shah. As the ball soared into the Rawalpindi night sky, wicketkeeper Saad Baig ran backwards while Faheem charged in from long leg to get into position.

Baig initially appeared to have the catch covered, but the ball popped out of his grasp at the crucial moment. With the opportunity slipping away, Faheem reacted quickly, bent down and completed the catch just as the ball threatened to hit the ground.

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The dismissal showcased Faheem's sharp reflexes and presence of mind under pressure. His timely intervention ensured that Baig's missed opportunity did not prove costly for the hosts. The Pakistan players could celebrate as Fernando walked back to the pavilion.