Faf Du Plessis Expresses Solidarity With Nepal Flood Victims, Calls Disaster ‘Devastating’ As Death Toll Rises |

Cape Town, Aug 29: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has expressed deep sorrow over the massive floods in Nepal, describing the natural disaster as ‘devastating’ while offering his thoughts and prayers to the victims and survivors.

Du Plessis spent time in the Himalayan nation last year while playing for Biratnagar Kings in the 2025 Nepal Premier League (NPL), and recalled the warmth of the local people as the country grapples with one of its worst natural calamities.

"I was lucky enough to visit Nepal last year and experience firsthand the kindness of its people and the incredible beauty of the country. It’s devastating to see what has happened. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, and with the families and communities facing such heartbreaking loss," Du Plessis posted on his ‘X’ account on Saturday.

I was lucky enough to visit Nepal last year and experience firsthand the kindness of its people and the incredible beauty of the country. It’s devastating to see what has happened. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, and with the families and communities facing… — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) August 29, 2026

The cricketer's message comes at a time when search, rescue, and relief operations are in full swing across Nepal following the catastrophic floods happening in the Nepal-Tibet border region. As of now, 626 people have been killed, while 2,426 people are missing. Nearly 4,451 stranded people, including 187 foreigners, were evacuated by rescue teams.

Among those reported missing are security personnel and government officials, including 27 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel, and four Immigration Office personnel.

The Nepal Army has deployed around 6,700 personnel on the ground to lead disaster response efforts. At the same time, over 1,700 injured victims are currently receiving treatment at emergency medical facilities. India has also stepped up to provide immediate relief and rescue support to its neighbouring nation, governed by Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

Following a formal request from Kathmandu, India has dispatched 62 tonnes of humanitarian relief material to flood-ravaged regions in Nepal since Wednesday. An 11-member Indian contingent, including medical personnel and specialized tunnel rescue experts, has also landed in Nepal to support ongoing disaster response operations.

The relief material from India to Nepal includes tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generator sets, eight tonnes of medicines; and one tonne of food items.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)