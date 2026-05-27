Fact Check: Was Sai Sudharsan Not Out? Viral Post Linking Anil Chaudhary To Hit-Wicket Decision Explained

Sai Sudharsan Gets Hit-Wicket Out vs RCB | X

Sai Sudharsan's hit-wicket dismissal has created a debate on social media following the RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Sudharsan hit a shot to the boundary, but his bat slipped, crashed onto the stumps and dislodged the bails. A viral video claimed that former international umpire Anil Chaudhary alleged that, under the rules, Sudharsan was not out.

Posts circulating online claimed that Chaudhary had stated Sudharsan should have been declared not out because his shot had already been completed and the ball had become dead before the stumps were disturbed.

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The viral claim

The posts further alleged that, under the rules, if an object belonging to the batter hits the stumps after the completion of the shot, a dismissal cannot be given. They claimed it came under Rule 35.2 and Sudharsan should have been adjudged not out by the umpire.

Fact check - Was Sai Sudharsan Not out?

It is a classic case of X misinformation. Chaudhary's comments were about another dismissal in a local league match more than a year ago. The former umpire has made no comment on Sudharsan's dismissal against RCB. The old video has now been taken out of context and reposted with misleading captions to create the impression that Chaudhary was commenting on Sudharsan's dismissal.

As for the rules, Sudharsan might have hit the boundary, but he did not complete his shot. The left-hander was through the shot when the bat slipped out of his hands and landed on the stumps. It was unfortunate, but the umpires made the right call.