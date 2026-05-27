Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Sweet Interaction With His Daughter Wins Hearts Online After RCB Reach IPL 2026 Final | Video

RCB/X

A heartwarming post on X has taken the internet by storm, showing RCB bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrating his massive IPL milestone by immediately handing his Purple Cap to his young daughter.

Fans across social media melted over the adorable interaction, with one viral post jokingly calling it the “easiest Purple Cap acquisition” of the year. The wholesome moment perfectly contrasted the intense and highly competitive nature of the IPL season with a brief but emotional family celebration.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently leading the tournament’s wicket-taking charts with 26 wickets in 15 matches. He is tied with Kagiso Rabada of Gujarat Titans on wickets but retains the Purple Cap due to his lower economy rate and bowling average.

The contrast between months of hard-fought cricket and the simple family moment quickly resonated with fans online. Moments like these continue to remind fans that beyond the fierce competition and pressure of professional sport, players cherish sharing their achievements with their loved ones.