Fact Check: Was Pakistani Pacer Hasan Ali Caught Pickpocketing And Brutally Beaten On Indian Train? Here's The Truth Behind Viral VIDEO

Was Pakistani Pacer Hasan Ali Caught Pickpocketing And Brutally Beaten On Indian Train? Here's The Truth Behind Viral VIDEO | X

Mumbai, July 19: A video has gone viral on social media, claiming that Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali was caught pickpocketing and beaten during a train journey in India. The viral video claims that the incident occurred when Hasan Ali visited Delhi to meet his wife and in-laws. The video is being widely shared on social media and several users believe that the man in the video is the Pakistani cricketer.

However, there is no verified evidence to support the claim. There is nothing confirmed that the man being brutally thrashed inside the train is Hasan Ali. The viral video is being questioned by the Pakistani media.

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Pakistani TV anchor Kiran Naz said that the man who is seen in the video does not appear to be Hasan Ali. She also said that the background of the audio suggests that the incident may involve a passenger who allegedly entered a women's coach after which the police stepped in and thrashed the man.

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She also pointed out that Hasan Ali is an international cricketer and is unlikely to travel alone on a train in India and under such circumstances. She also said that his wife Samia Arzoo is from a well-known family and the viral claim appear doubtful.

Hasan Ali married to Indian national Samia Arzoo in Dubai in 2019. Samia hails from Faridabad in Haryana and worked as an air hostess before their marriage.

Importantly, neither Hasan Ali nor the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued any statement about the viral video. There has also been no confirmation from Indian authorities that the incident involved the Pakistan fast bowler.

Fact Check Verdict

The claim that Hasan Ali was beaten on an Indian train remains unverified.

There is no confirmed evidence that the person in the viral video is the Pakistan cricketer. No official statement has been issued by Hasan Ali, the PCB or Indian authorities.

Until credible evidence emerges, the video should be treated as unverified viral content and claims linking it to Hasan Ali should not be presented as fact.