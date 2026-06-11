Fact Check: Is The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Ball Really Manufactured In Pakistan?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway in a few hours in what is expected to be a blockbuster expanded tournament. Just before the competition kicks off, a claim made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on social media drew widespread attention.

In a post marking the start of football's biggest tournament, Sharif congratulated the three host nations and highlighted Pakistan's contribution to the event through its sporting goods industry.

"The official match balls, 'Trionda', being used at this World Cup have been manufactured in Pakistan, reflecting the skill and craftsmanship of our people," he wrote.

The statement quickly prompted questions online, with several users asking whether the official World Cup ball was indeed made in Pakistan.

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Face Check: Did Pakistan make FIFA World Cup 2026 balls?

The official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is known as the Trionda, manufactured by Adidas. The name "Trionda" refers to the three host nations and the wave-like design inspired by "la ola" (the Mexican wave). However, as per The New York Post, the ball is manufactured by Forward Sports in Sialkot, a city known for producing a large share of the world's footballs and every FIFA World Cup match ball since 1982.

Sialkot has long been regarded as one of the world's leading centres for football manufacturing, producing a significant share of the footballs used globally. The city has also been associated with the production of official match balls for several previous FIFA World Cups. Most of the balls are stitched by hand.

Pakistan may not be playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it will still have a presence at the tournament. The official match ball, Trionda, was manufactured in Sialkot, a city with a long history of producing footballs for the global market. Every match at the World Cup will therefore showcase not only the players on the field, but also the craftsmanship behind one of football's most important pieces of equipment.