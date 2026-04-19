Fact Check: Did CSK File Complaint Against 'Supernatural' Practices After Viral 'Black Magic' Video?

An X post is going viral claiming that Chennai Super Kings have officially complained to the BCCI regarding 'Unfair and Supernatural' practices by fans during the SRH vs CSK clash. It comes after an SRH fan went viral after a video of him chanting prayers with a 'lemon' in hand went viral, with Shivam Dube being dismissed the next ball.

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In a dramatic twist, just seconds after the fan’s actions were caught on camera, SRH bowler Sakib Hussain delivered a ball that clean bowled Dube, sending the stumps flying. The uncanny timing between the fan’s antics and the dismissal quickly grabbed attention, with fans flooding social media with memes and playful reactions.

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Did CSK file a complaint?

A viral post on X claimed that the five-time champions had taken the incident up with BCCI. In a letter, which had the signature of CEO Kasi Vishwanathan and the CSK letterhead, the franchise is claimed to have written to the board to take strict action.

"Throughout the match, our players were repeatedly subjected to disturbing incidents where certain sections of the audience were seen and reported engaging in black magic, voodoo rituals, and other occult practices, intentionally targeting CSK players. Visuals and credible eyewitness accounts shared with us indicate individuals making unusual hand gestures, drawing strange symbols, using black cloth, and performing acts that are deeply unsettling and against the spirit of sportsmanship," the post claimed.

Fact Check Verdict

That post is a 100% fake. CSK have not taken up the matter with BCCI but it is just fans banter during the IPL 2026 season. It is likely a dig at the franchise, after they raised a complaint regarding the 'derogatory' songs RCB DJ played during their game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in the season. As for the SRH claim, no official claim has been made yet.