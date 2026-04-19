 'Black Magic In IPL 2026?': Viral Video Shows SRH Fan Casting 'Spell' Before CSK Player Shivam Dube's Dismissal; Netizens React Shockingly
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HomeSports'Black Magic In IPL 2026?': Viral Video Shows SRH Fan Casting 'Spell' Before CSK Player Shivam Dube's Dismissal; Netizens React Shockingly

'Black Magic In IPL 2026?': Viral Video Shows SRH Fan Casting 'Spell' Before CSK Player Shivam Dube's Dismissal; Netizens React Shockingly

A viral video from the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings shows a fan making “black magic” gestures moments before Shivam Dube was bowled. The coincidence sparked online buzz, with fans sharing memes, though the incident was purely humorous.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
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A bizarre moment from IPL 2026 has taken social media by storm after a viral video appeared to show a Sunrisers Hyderabad fan performing “black magic” just moments before a crucial wicket during their clash against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad.

The incident unfolded during the high-intensity match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings when CSK batter Shivam Dube was at the crease. In the now widely circulated clip, a fan dressed in SRH colours was seen making unusual hand gestures and expressions in the stands, which many online users jokingly labeled as “black magic.”

In a dramatic twist, just seconds after the fan’s actions were caught on camera, SRH bowler Sakib Hussain delivered a ball that clean bowled Dube, sending the stumps flying. The uncanny timing between the fan’s antics and the dismissal quickly grabbed attention, with fans flooding social media with memes and playful reactions.

While the moment was clearly coincidental, it added an entertaining layer to an already thrilling contest. The match itself saw SRH edge past CSK by 10 runs in a closely fought encounter, further intensifying the buzz around the viral clip.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has become one of the most talked-about off-field moments of the season, blending superstition, coincidence, and cricketing drama into a single unforgettable clip.

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