Fact Check: Did Benjamin Netanyahu Attend Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Match In USA?

A photo purportedly showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu watching Lionel Messi's Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 has gone viral on social media. The image appears to place Netanyahu among Argentina supporters during the team's group-stage clash against Austria, prompting widespread discussion online.

In the picture, Netanyahu can be seen wearing an Argentina jersey and a scarf, clearly showing his support to the defending champions in Dallas. The picture has instantly gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of reactions from fans online.

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Fact check: Did Netanyahu attend Argentina vs Austria match?

Lead Stories, a fact-checking organisation, verified that Benjamin Netanyahu did not attend the Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture. The photograph was digitally created or manipulated to insert Netanyahu into a stadium crowd, creating the false impression that he was present at the match.

The viral image also exhibits characteristics commonly associated with AI-generated or heavily edited visuals, including unrealistic compositing and inconsistencies in lighting and facial integration. AI images of celebrities watching the matches at stadiums has been going viral on social media in recent days. A similar picture of former adult film actress Mia Khalia also did the rounds of social media during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The post gained traction across multiple platforms, with many users sharing it without verification. However, no official photographs, broadcast footage, or credible media reports placed Netanyahu at the match. The image is part of a growing trend of AI-generated and digitally manipulated visuals that surface during major global events, often depicting public figures in situations that never occurred.