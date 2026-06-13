Did Mia Khalifa & Lana Rhoades Attend FIFA World Cup 2026 Together? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Picture

A photo allegedly showing adult film stars Mia Khalifa and Lana Rhoades attending a FIFA World Cup match has gone viral across social media, triggering widespread debate over whether the image is genuine or AI-generated.

The image surfaced on X after being shared by an account called The Touchmine, which claimed the pair were present during the USA vs Paraguay match on June 12. The post quickly gained traction, with users dissecting every detail of the photograph and questioning its authenticity.

Fans flood social media with reactions

As the image spread online, social media users responded with a mix of humor, skepticism, and admiration.

“Mia Khalifa and Lana Rhoades. Two women who have inspired millions across the world. Simply legends,” one user wrote, in a comment many interpreted as sarcastic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The discussion soon shifted to whether artificial intelligence had been used to create the image. While some users felt the photo looked convincing, others pointed out visual inconsistencies often associated with AI-generated content.

Mia Khalifa dismisses rumours

Fueling doubts about the image, Mia Khalifa reportedly shared an update on her Instagram Story showing herself at home watching television rather than attending the match.

Her post effectively contradicted claims that she had been spotted in the stadium, leading many users to conclude that the viral image was fabricated.

Lana Rhoades adds to the confusion

While Khalifa appeared to deny being at the event, Lana Rhoades seemed to embrace the viral moment. She reportedly reposted the image on her Instagram account and captioned it: “Out to support my country in the World Cup”.

The move left followers unsure whether she was joking, trolling social media users, or confirming her presence at the match.

Grok weighs in on the viral claim

Some users turned to Grok, X's AI chatbot, for clarification. According to screenshots shared online, the chatbot stated that there was no credible evidence proving Khalifa and Rhoades attended the match.

“No, this picture isn't real. Viral posts claim Lana Rhoades (left) and Mia Khalifa (right) attended the USA vs Paraguay World Cup match, but there's zero credible evidence.

“No posts from them, no official confirmation, and reports call it unverified rumor/meme/AI buzz. Just sharp-looking fans or edits sparking speculation. USA won 4-1 though.”

The incident highlights how increasingly sophisticated AI-generated images are making it harder for users to distinguish fact from fiction online. With manipulated photos spreading rapidly across social platforms, viral content often gains millions of views before its authenticity can be verified.