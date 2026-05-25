Fact Check: Arjun Kapoor Filed Defamation Case Against Rajasthan Royals For Meme Post? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Claims

Arjun Kapoor Filed Defamation Case Against Rajasthan Royals For Meme Post? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Claims | X

Mumbai, May 25: There are claims circulating on social media that Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has filed defamation case against Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals. There are reports that the actor has filed a defamation case after the franchise used a meme featuring Arjun Kapoor to troll Punjab Kings after their qualification in the IPL 2026 Playoff.

The claims are viral on social media, however, there is no official confirmation about the defamation case being filed by Arjun Kapoor against Rajasthan Royals. The social media post quickly went viral and sparked controversy as the franchise used the actor's image without his consent.

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Social Media Post Deleted

However, Rajasthan Royals have already deleted the social media post after facing backlash and growing concerns around personality rights. Despite viral claims of legal action, neither Arjun Kapoor not his team has issued any official statement confirming that a defamation case has been filed against the IPL franchise.

There are also no confirmed reports showing that the actor has approached the Delhi High Court specifically over the Rajasthan Royals meme controversy. There are also no reports of public court filing connected to the matter has surfaced.

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Personality And Publicity Rights

The Delhi High Court had passed an interim order protecting Arjun Kapoor's personality and publicity rights earlier this year. The court restrained unauthorised use of the actor's name, image, voice and likeness, particularly in cases involving AI-generated deepfakes, manipulated content, fake endorsements and other misleading digital material.

The court observed that while celebrities are entitled to protection from defamatory misuse of their identity, ordinary satire and public commentary cannot be completely restricted.

The only confirmed development in the Rajasthan Royals controversy is that the franchise has deleted the viral meme post and the claims about the official defamation suit remain unverified.