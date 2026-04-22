F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian Flaunt Romance With Steamy Beach Date In Malibu | VIDEO

Hamilton and Kardashian went out on a date in Malibu, enjoying some quality surfing time in the Pacific Ocean | Image Credit: X/LH44updates

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton was seen enjoying his downtime with girlfriend Kim Kardashian earlier this week. Hamilton and Kardashian went out on a date in Malibu, enjoying some quality surfing time in the Pacific Ocean. Pictures and videos from their outing have gone viral on social media, with the A-list couple flaunting their romance unabashedly.

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Hamilton's Malibu date with Kim Kardashian goes viral

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen sharing a romantic moment in Malibu, California, on Monday, April 20, where they were spotted displaying public affection while swimming in the ocean.

Kardashian was seen rolling down her wetsuit to reveal a bikini top, while Hamilton kept it casual in a black T-shirt and shorts. On the beach, the two embraced closely, with their faces turned away from the camera.

The couple had earlier confirmed their relationship at the Super Bowl, and with recent appearances together — including at Coachella — their latest outing suggests their romance is continuing to grow stronger.

Lewis' F1 season

Lewis Hamilton made a shock move to Ferrari in search of his record World Championship title. After a disastrous 2025 season, Hamilton earned his first podium with Ferrari in China, finishing third. He is currently 4th in the F1 drivers standings, trailing runaway leader Kimi Antonelli by 31 points.

With the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix cancelled, Hamilton will now return to action for the Miami Grand Prix. The 41-year-old is already in the US, with the race scheduled for May 4.