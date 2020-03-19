'F*** you': Neighbour reacts after Cesc Fabregas screams 'Good morning' during isolation

The deadly pandemic coronavirus has forced self isolation in many European countries, and after Europe's top football leagues suspension, footballers are engaging in hilarious banter to keep us entertained.
Cesc Fabregas, who plays for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, screamed 'Good Morning my neighbours' from his balcony on the fourth day of isolation at his home. And his neighbour's reaction explains how tense being holed up in one place can be.
Fabregas uploaded a video on Instagram in which the caption read: "Day 4 of isolation and people are getting really tense up here."
In the video, after Fabregas wish good morning, a neighbour can be heard saying, "Hey.. F*** you!"
Fabregas did not hold back and said: "Yes Yes, F*** you too!"
It has been six days since major football events have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected over 2,18,000 including 8,810 deaths worldwide.
Not only the top five football leagues, but UEFA Champions and Europa League have been suspended too. The Euro 2020 and Copa America have been postponed to 2021.
AS Monaco stands ninth on the Ligue 1 standings with 40 points. Meanwhile, league leaders PSG have 68 points to their name.
