'F*** you': Neighbour reacts after Cesc Fabregas screams 'Good morning' during isolation

The deadly pandemic coronavirus has forced self isolation in many European countries, and after Europe's top football leagues suspension, footballers are engaging in hilarious banter to keep us entertained.

Cesc Fabregas, who plays for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, screamed 'Good Morning my neighbours' from his balcony on the fourth day of isolation at his home. And his neighbour's reaction explains how tense being holed up in one place can be.

Fabregas uploaded a video on Instagram in which the caption read: "Day 4 of isolation and people are getting really tense up here."