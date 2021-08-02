Explained: Why is BCCI adamant about not letting PCB go on with Kashmir Premier League?

The BCCI has shot a letter to the ICC urging it to not recognise the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the Pakistan domestic T20 tournament which is due to begin this week from August 6.

On Saturday, the PCB expressed displeasure over what it considered the BCCI's attempts to interfere in the PCB's internal affairs. That was based on reports that the BCCI had been in touch with a number of other Full Members to try and prevent players from those countries from appearing in the league.

Herschelle Gibbs, the former South Africa opener, who is expected to play in the league, said on Twitter that he had been threatened that he wouldn't be allowed entry "into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous."

The basis of the BCCI's complaint to ICC seems to centre around the status of Kashmir as disputed territory - and whether matches can be played in such territories.

What makes it political?

Both countries control parts of the region but govern it separately. Political and diplomatic ties between the two countries have went through ebbs and flows over the years, and are currently going through a prolonged low.

Relations between the two boards generally follow on from the political atmosphere of the day, and this latest episode will merely exacerbate an already troubled relationship.

But there would appear to be little the ICC can do about KPL. Approval for such domestic leagues is given by the Full Member country in which the tournament is being played, and not the ICC, and the KPL has the PCB's approval.

The BCCI's concern centres, however, on the foreign players signed up with the league, on the basis that international players turn the tournament into something more than just a domestic event and give it international legitimacy of sorts.

Where is KPL happening?

The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) will happen in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) and will be contested by six teams captained by Pakistan’s current and former cricketers – Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

Why is Jay Shah (BCCI Secretary) involved?

According a report in Al Jazeera, Herschelle Gibbs confirmed the developments before adding that “the message from Mr Shah [BCCI secretary] was sent to Graeme Smith [Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket] who passed it on to me”.

International players taking part in KPL

Gibbs and Tillakaratne Dilshan [former Sri Lankan cricketer] have confirmed their participation in the league.

Four former England cricketers, Owais Shah, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard and Monty Panesar will be also be playing in this year's KPL but their participation is yet to be confirmed after Saturday's events unfolded.

Through conversations with several boards, the BCCI has made it clear that these players would be considered rebels and would be treated by them as would the participants of any unrecognised league.