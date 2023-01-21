Ex-NFL star Derek Wolfe kills massive mountain lion terrorising area, leaves netizens divided

Derek Wolfe, a former NFL star and Super Bowl champion, killed a massive mountain lion in Colorado. Wolfe took to Instagram too reveal that he was enlisted to hunt the animal after it was wreaking havoc around the Rocky Mountains and killing local dogs and deer. "*Predator Control* Late Tuesday night I got a call from @huntnest to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood,” Wolfe wrote.

“He had already killed two of her dogs and was living under her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4×4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500ft and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again to 9600ft. “Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping I drew back my @hoytbowhunting and sent an @sevrbroadheads through him. Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck I fell 10ft off a rock face on the way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was?”

Not everyone was happy with Wolfe, who played eight seasons for the Broncos before one year with the Ravens in an NFL career that wrapped up in 2020. One commenter wrote: “Or did a neighborhood wreak havoc on the lions habitat and it’s now just trying to survive.”

Netizens too took to social media to share their reactions. While some hit out at the sportsman, some spoke in his support.

Here are a few reactions



Killing a Buffalo and mountain lion does not make you a man Derek Wolfe ex Broncos player it just means your a POS and pathetic excuse for a human. — Hunter James (@HunterJaymes68) January 20, 2023

Ex-NFL lineman Derek Wolfe shoots and kills a huge mountain Lion in Colorado . Now can someone hunt him down and shoot his coward ass !! 🖕#animalrights pic.twitter.com/nMPy0ZixUe — Tony Cutruzzola (@orgstucatz) January 19, 2023

I wish the people who are taking their liberal/animal cruelty/PETA shots at Derek Wolfe were the ones who had pets killed by this mountain lion. What if it were yours? What if it got someone’s kid next? Maybe your own kid. That tune they’re singing would be quite different…🤫 pic.twitter.com/jVjGWwL4Nm — Ty (@t_full3r) January 20, 2023

I think this guy is an asshole. https://t.co/hQV1f3PHNa — Heklina (@Heklina) January 19, 2023